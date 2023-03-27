Fire rips through garage in Windsor

No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Windsor on Sunday night.

Crews were called to the scene near Langlois Avenue and Ellis Street just after 10 p.m.

Upgraded working garage fire in the 1300 block of Langlois Ave. Stay clear of the area. *MC — Windsor Fire & Rescue Services (@WindsorFire1) March 27, 2023

According to Windsor fire, the cause and damage estimate is under investigation.