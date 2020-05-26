ERIEAU, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent fire crews dealt with two serious house fires overnight that left one person dead and another injured.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office (OFM) is investigating after a fire early Tuesday morning in the Chatham-Kent community of Erieau claimed the life of a 73-year-old woman.

Crews from Erieau and Blenheim were called to 1030 Kerr Ave. for reports of smoke coming from a home on Kerr Street just before two in the morning.

When they arrived and entered the home they found the body of a deceased woman. Her identity has not yet been released.

Fire investigators on scene Tuesday said they are still trying to figure out what caused the fire, but they believe it started in an archway between the living room and kitchen.

Dave Emberlin, OFM acting supervisor, described the fire as “vent-limited.”

He said that means “a fire developed and due to lack of oxygen it smouldered for quite some period of time. When the fire department arrived here and went in there was no fire but due to opening the door and allowing oxygen into the main floor it transitioned it back to flaming combustion and fire redeveloped.”

Emberlin said the home is damaged beyond repair.

Wallaceburg fire

Just two hours later fire crews from Wallceburg and Chatham were called to a house fire at 525 Creek Rd. in Wallaceburg.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Fire and police remained on scene Tuesday morning while the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Damage to the home is estimated at $100,000.

- With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky