Fire crews tackle blaze at vacant home on Windsor Avenue Friday night
A structure fire on Windsor Avenue kept fire crews busy late Friday night.
According to a social media post from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, crews attended the 600-block of Windsor Avenue on Friday at approximately 10 p.m. due to a vacant house on fire.
Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and get it under control.
Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.
The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damages remains unclear at this time.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 'weakling' Putin executed Navalny to crush dissent
Justin Trudeau wrapped up a surprise trip to war-torn Ukraine with a blistering attack on Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian leader a "weakling" who uses police and the military to crush his opposition.
W5 investigates Who's at your door?: Homeowners allegedly exploited by Ontario company
In its documentary 'Who's At Your Door?', CTV W5 investigates companies that allegedly trick homeowners into signing long-term contracts for services they don't need.
Ahead of South Carolina primary, Trump says he strongly supports IVF after Alabama court ruling
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he would “strongly support the availability of IVF" and called on lawmakers in Alabama to preserve access to the treatment that has become a new flashpoint in the 2024 presidential election.
Barrie, Ont. boy among 5 killed in house fire in Saskatchewan
A Barrie, Ont. family is mourning the death of 12-year-old Andrew Frustaci, killed in a house fire in Saskatchewan that also claimed the lives of his two younger brothers and great-grandparents over the weekend.
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, aide says
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed over to his mother, an aide to Navalny said Saturday.
An attack on a cargo ship in the Red Sea has caused a miles-long oil slick. Things could get worse
An attack by Yemeni Houthi rebels on a Belize-flagged ship earlier this month caused an 18-mile (29-kilometre) oil slick, the U.S. military said Saturday. It also warned of the danger of a spill from the vessel's cargo of fertilizer.
Thinking about getting a vehicle with all-wheel drive? Here's what to know
More than half of all new vehicles on the road come with all-wheel drive, and while the added protection may not compensate for a lack of good tires, it does help.
Man guilty in Black transgender woman's killing in 1st U.S. federal hate crime trial over gender identity
A South Carolina man was found guilty Friday of killing a Black transgender woman after the exposure of their secret sexual relationship in the nation’s first federal trial over a hate crime based on gender identity.
Vigil held for non-binary Oklahoma teenager who died following a school bathroom fight
More than two dozen people gathered at an Oklahoma church for a vigil for Nex Benedict, a non-binary teenager who died one day after a fight in a high school bathroom.
Authenticity questioned after jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sold at charity auction
A Kansas City Chiefs jersey signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift was auctioned off for a Guelph, Ont. charity last week, but now questions are being raised about whether the signatures, or the jersey, are real.
Arson investigation underway in Cambridge
Waterloo regional police are investigating a suspicious fire in Cambridge as an arson.
Police investigating carjacking after damaged Mercedes found in Kitchener
One person was taken to hospital after a carjacking in Kitchener.
Dozens of curlers 'in the house' to help London, Ont. cancer fighter
More than 60 curlers and their supporters are raising funds Saturday for a London man battling cancer. Wayne MacDonald was diagnosed with acute myelogenous leukemia in July of 2023.
Crash closes westbound Highway 401 near Ingersoll, Ont. Friday night
A crash on the 401 closed the westbound lanes of the highway near Ingersoll Friday evening, causing delays and major headaches for drivers.
London Police Services Board chair, chief react to Veltman sentencing
The London Police Services Board chair and chief released a joint statement Friday night following the sentencing of Nathaniel Veltman.
Elderly woman seriously injured in crash
An elderly woman is in life-threatening condition after a crash on Friday in East Gwillimbury.
Structure fire in Chatsworth closes part of Highway 10
A reported structure fire in Chatsworth Township closed part of Highway 10 Friday.
One injured after car crashes into home in Greater Sudbury
Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in the Greater Sudbury community of Garson.
Fatal snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 51-year-old has died following a snowmobile crash Friday on Wilson Lake Road near the ‘A’ snowmobile trail in Temagami, north of North Bay.
Rideau Canal Skateway reopens Saturday after deep freeze
A stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopened Saturday after a deep freeze overnight.
WATCH OPP seek to identify distraction theft suspects in Russell, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning shoppers of the risk of distraction thefts, with a video of a particular incident in Russell, Ont. showing how quickly it can happen.
Bungalow in rural east Ottawa significantly damaged by fire
A family home in rural east Ottawa was significantly damaged by a fire late Friday night.
'An angel on earth': Vigil held for father of 4 killed in Toronto bus stop shooting
A community in northwest Toronto held a vigil Saturday for Adu Boakye, a father of four killed in one of two apparent random shootings in the neighbourhood last weekend.
Peel police release suspect description in Brampton park robbery, stabbing
A robbery at a Brampton park Friday afternoon that ended in a stabbing is being investigated as an attempted murder, Peel police say as they release a description of the suspect involved.
Wait times for an ambulance in Quebec 'unacceptable,' says health minister
Quebec's Health Minister Christian Dube said an action plan is coming as ambulances continue to be unable to respond to the vast majority of urgent 911 calls.
Some Ukrainians in Quebec struggle with French requirement for immigration
Some Ukrainians living in Quebec after fleeing the war with Russia are unsure if they'll be able to meet the French requirement for permanent immigration to the province.
Man struck and killed by Quebec provincial police squad car, watchdog investigating
The Quebec police watchdog (BEI) has opened an investigation into an intervention by the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) in connection with the death of a person hit by a police patrol car on Saturday morning in Schefferville, in the Côte-Nord region of Quebec.
Rainfall and flash freeze warnings cause cancellations, closures in N.S.
Much of Nova Scotia was under rainfall and flash freeze warnings from Environment Canada Saturday, leading to many businesses and services closing in preparation.
Ukrainians and supporters gather in Moncton to remember second anniversary of war with Russia
Around 100 Ukrainians and their supporters gathered at Moncton City Hall Saturday afternoon to mark the second anniversary of the war with Russia.
One person dead after an incident on a Clearwater Seafoods vessel in Nova Scotia
A worker has died after a workplace incident on board of a Clearwater vessel in Mulgrave on Thursday.
Winter weather expected to hit parts of Manitoba, up to 20 cm of snow possible
Bitter cold and a heap of snow are expected to land in parts of Manitoba early next week.
Winnipeg man arrested after attempting to bring crack cocaine on bus
A Winnipeg man was arrested Wednesday after he attempted to board a bus in Thompson, Man., while he was in possession of crack cocaine.
Winnipeg police looking for suspect in transit stabbing investigation
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a stabbing on a Winnipeg Transit bus earlier this month.
1 man in hospital after Friday night drive-by shooting in southwest Calgary
A drive-by shooting took place in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood Friday night, sending one man to hospital.
Country star Corb Lund criticizes Alberta minister over coal application support
An Alberta country music star is criticizing the province's energy minister for advising its energy regulator to accept initial applications for a coal mine project in the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains in southern Alberta.
Two years in, Ukraine-Russia conflict brings hard choices, fractured families
For Ukrainians in country and as far away as Canada, Saturday’s grim second anniversary of the Russian invasion means reflection on lives lost, families shattered, hard choices made and even harder choices to come.
'We're not wavering in our commitment to inclusion,' says Alta. mayor after passing of bylaw banning Pride crosswalks, flags
Westlock, a town of about 5,000 people north of Edmonton, voted Thursday to implement a bylaw that prohibits rainbow crosswalks and restricts the town to flying only government flags.
'It's the water crisis': Newest Alberta NDP leadership candidate to focus on climate
A rookie legislature member for Alberta’s NDP is making a bid for the party's top job, promising a campaign focused on climate change and drought.
Check your tickets: $18 million winning Lotto Max ticket sold in B.C.
A jackpot-winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max draw was sold online, BCLC says.
3 B.C. communities broke or tied 77-year-old high temperature records Friday
A trio of warm weather records dating back to 1947 were tied or broken in B.C. Friday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
1 dead after house fire in Surrey Saturday morning
One person is dead after a house fire in Surrey Saturday morning.