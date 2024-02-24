Fire crews tackle blaze at vacant home on Windsor Avenue Friday night

A structure fire on Windsor Avenue kept fire crews busy late Friday night.

According to a social media post from Windsor Fire & Rescue Services, crews attended the 600-block of Windsor Avenue on Friday at approximately 10 p.m. due to a vacant house on fire.

Fire crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze and get it under control.

Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire and the estimated cost of damages remains unclear at this time.