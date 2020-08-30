Advertisement
Fire crews contian Essex garage fire
Published Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:53AM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 30, 2020 11:55AM EDT
Garage fire in Essex, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 30 2020. (courtesy Essex Fire)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of an Essex garage fire is still being determined after crews extinguished the blaze Sunday morning.
Essex fire stations 1 and 2 attended the fire in the 2300 block of County Road 12.
Crews worked quickly to put out the fire and keep it contained to one building.
Essex fire says at this time the origin, cause and estimated lost is still being determined.
