WINDSOR, ONT. -- The cause of an Essex garage fire is still being determined after crews extinguished the blaze Sunday morning.

Essex fire stations 1 and 2 attended the fire in the 2300 block of County Road 12.

Crews worked quickly to put out the fire and keep it contained to one building.

Essex fire says at this time the origin, cause and estimated lost is still being determined.

 

essex fire

essex fire