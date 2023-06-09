Fire at Blenheim pool change rooms deemed electrical
Chatham-Kent firefighters responded to reports of flames in one of the change rooms at the Blenheim pool.
Crews were met with heavy black smoke around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say thanks to a rapid attack, the fire was contained to the shower area.
No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was deemed to be electrical.
