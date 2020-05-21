WINDSOR, ONT. -- The city's districting plan for Walkerville is entering its second phase.

Planners have launched an online ideas survey.

Feedback will help prioritize initiatives and projects to improve upon the distinct feel of the neighbourhood.

The survey goes until June 20.

Next steps include a report which will go before council before another town hall for residents.

The city is planning a similar exercise to help revitalization of six other districts in Windsor.