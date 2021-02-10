WINDSOR, ONT. -- Tecumseh is looking for feedback on a Community Safety and Well Being Plan.

Council received an update on the progress on the regional plan during Tuesday’s meeting.

This planning process is intended to proactively address locally identified priority risks that contribute to crime, addiction, suicide and other negative outcomes. The plan will identify these risks and develop strategies to address them.

Public consultation on the plan will begin on Feb. 10 with the launch of an online survey closing March 15.

An electronic Town Hall is scheduled for Tecumseh on Saturday, Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Full details on the consultation and status of the project will be posted at Tecumseh.ca with links to the consultation opportunities.