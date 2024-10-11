Feds fund safety improvements at rail crossings, including three in London

A number of rail crossings in London are about to undergo major safety improvements for both drivers and pedestrians.

In her first announcement as the federal Minister of Transport, Anita Anand made a stop in London on Friday, announcing more than $45 million for rail crossing improvements across the country. London will get funding for three crossings with a history of safety concerns.

“These crossings need to be safe for your kids to cross the street, for your teenagers to bike to school, for cars to get safely to their destinations and for goods to get to market,” Anand told members of the media at the official announcement, held next to the rail crossing on Oxford Street East in front of the General Dynamics plant. It’s one of the crossings slated for improvements.

London Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis introduces Transport Minister Anita Anand in London, Ont. on Oct. 11, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

City councillor Peter Cuddy, whose ward includes the Oxford East crossing, said the improvements can’t come soon enough.

“We’re going to do sidewalks and we’re going to do rail crossings, and it’s just going to make a much more safer area for us to cross,” he said.

The other projects include crossings at Elias and Dorinda streets, and Bradley Avenue and Pond Mills Road. Anand was not able to provide the investment value for the London projects.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis, also on hand for the announcement, said some rail crossings have been a major concern, leaving drivers and pedestrians to take risks.

“They’re trying to beat the train across a crossing,” said Lewis.

“We don’t always realize how fast those things are moving. And especially where there’s no crosswalks or signage in place, we’ve got to fix that,” said Lewis.

Separate from the federal announcements, Lewis said CN Rail is also making improvements to four rail crossings within the city, including the crossing at Highbury Avenue and Florence Street, notorious for delays and a source of frustration for commuters.

“We had a situation just a week or so ago where the crossing arms at Highbury and Florence got stuck in a down position, and I was stuck in that traffic jam along with many other Londoners,” explained Lewis.

“I saw Londoners actually going around the crossing arms, frustrated with the wait,” he said.

The other CN Rail improvement projects include crossings at Dundas and Hale Streets, Oxford Street East and Clarke Road, and Veterans Parkway and Oxford Street East. Work is scheduled to get underway in the coming weeks.