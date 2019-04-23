

Windsor is getting $22 million from the federal government for safe and affordable housing.

Adam Vaughan, the parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, announced the financial commitment for the construction of 3100 Meadowbrook Lane on Tuesday.

"Through the National Housing Strategy, our government is providing assistance to those who need it most here in Windsor and in all corners of the country,” said Vaughan. “We believe everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed and this is why we are extremely happy to be supporting this wonderful project."

The $22-million in funding represents the first time the federal government's national housing strategy has helped get housing built in Windsor.

The 145-unit, 10-storey apartment development will consist of mostly one and two-bedroom units and is expected to cost $39-million.

76 of the units will be dedicated to affordable housing while other units will help survivors fleeing domestic violence and individuals with developmental disabilities.

"As a community, we support the mixed-income housing development approach,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “This provides a more financially viable and community minded development that offers housing to people that are diverse in incomes, abilities, ages and supports.”

Built with passive house standards, the project is expected to achieve a 55 per cent reduction in energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions compared to other developments of a similar size.

Vaughan said the building represents the largest passive construction build in Canada, and will help the government reach its climate change goals.

Dilkens added the project will help reduce the waiting list of 5,000 people in Windsor seeking affordable housing.

Meadowbrook Lane will be owned by the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, the largest housing provider in Windsor and Essex County, and the fourth largest in Ontario providing subsidized and affordable market rental housing for individuals.

CHC provides 4,707 homes to over 12,000 seniors, families, children, adults and persons in need.