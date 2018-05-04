

FCA officials say they are working to determine how a fire at a Michigan auto parts supplier will affect the Windsor Assembly Plant.

The fire occurred early Wednesday at Meridian Magnesium in Lansing, and was followed by a series of explosions. Two employees were treated for minor injuries.

LouAnn Gosselin, the head of communications at FCA Caanda, said in a statement “we are working with their team on recovery efforts and are evaluating future production actions.”

There was no impact to Friday’s operations at WAP.

Unifor Local 444 President James Stewart said they are monitoring the situation and the impact, if any, would possibly be felt next week.

“We expect it’s going to affect the plant, but it hasn’t affected it yet,” said Stewart. “Chrysler is still trying to do an assessment to see long term how it will affect the plant and it’s just a waiting game to see what’s going to happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.”

Meridian Magnesium is the world's leading supplier of lightweight cast metal solutions for the transportation industry.