Residents in Chatham-Kent are contemplating what to do with their old arenas.

It's a costly venture and one that many say needs careful consideration.

It has been a topic for years and one that might actually see something happen.

About 70 years ago, a much smaller community of Chatham built the 2,500 seat Memorial Arena.

Fast forward to today and residents are being asked what should be done with the old barn.

They are debating should it and others be torn down, renovated or should a new arena be built.

"It's a sticky situation," says councillor Trevor Thompson. "I don't want to see a new twin pad arena if that means closing down small town arenas."

Councillor Michael Bondy says they’ve talked about arena development over and over and over again.

Residents have until Thursday night to share their thoughts in an online survey, about a proposed arena development that would replace or re-purpose Memorial and Erickson Arenas. A public meeting will follow one week later.

"We're really at the point where a decision needs to be made and some action has to start," says councillor Brock McGregor.

"I think the engagement with the community is to really figure out what the priorities are... To get a better idea over time of what the cost associated would be and then really to finally make a decision and get this process started," added McGregor.

The debate sparks further conversation about what to do with all 10 arenas in Chatham-Kent.

A report by municipal administration shows ice at arenas across the municipality is not used 41 per cent of the time.

“It's really no different than looking at other municipality owned infrastructure,” McGregor. “Whether it's a bridge or road, when usage changes, you still may need it so those responsible financial decisions need to be taken into account."

Bondy says this debate has been ongoing for a decade.

“Do we have to address potential closures of other arenas? Of course we do," says Bondy.

He doesn't believe the region can financially support an OHL-sized rink and feels the current memorial arena location is best for local sports.

"I really don't believe that we need a 5000 seat arena. I'm afraid that would turn into this generations capitol theatre, and if you're from Chatham, Ontario you know what I'm talking about."

To be clear, the focus of the municipal survey is on the two aging arenas in the city of Chatham, excluding Thames Campus.

“You can dump a ton of money into it and it's never 100 per cent,” says Thompson. “There's always a weird wall or an awkward bathroom or something is not quite the right size because you're dealing with a structure, that for memorial is ancient."

There are also paper surveys as well that can be dropped off at the downtown Civic Centre. That too is where the public meeting will take place on Feb. 28.