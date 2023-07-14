Fatal crash involving motorcycle in Chatham-Kent

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Chatham-Kent.

Just before 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to the crash on Dawn Mills Road at Croton Line in Camden Township.

According to police, a man driving eastbound on a motorcycle and a man driving southbound in a pick-up truck collided.

Both vehicles left the roadway and came to rest on the east side of Dawn Mills Road.

Police said the 49-year-old Oil Springs man in the pick-up truck sustained minor physical injuries.

The 57-year-old Wallaceburg man on the motorcycle was thrown off the bike and despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Josh Flikweert at 519-355-1092 or joshuaf@chatham-kent.ca.