WINDSOR, ONT. -- Family Service Kent is offering free one-on-one phone and video counselling for older adults (55 and older) in Chatham-Kent.

Thanks to funding from the United Way of Chatham-Kent, individuals can benefit from three free sessions with the option for additional sessions if needed.

“There are issues right now related to depression, anxiety, concerns about their own health and well-being and just an overwhelming sense of loneliness,” says Brad Davis, Family Service Kent executive director.

A “Building Healthy Connections” virtual support group will also be made available for those looking to interact with others and develop meaningful connections with residents their age.

Transportation to Family Service Kent’s “virtual visiting room” will be provided for participants who do not have access to an electronic device.

“We just want to get the message out there that services and supports are still there for them even though our doors may be closed,” says Davis.

Referrals can be made my phone at 519-352-6221 ext. 233.