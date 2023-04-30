Family moves into Kyiv House following ribbon cutting ceremony

The Kyiv House in Cottam, Ont. is officially open and the community is celebrating.

A member of the Romaniuk family cut the ribbon during Sunday’s ceremony.

Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers welcomed the family and thanked the many people involved in the project.

“This house, the people that contributed to it, the people that helped make it happen in the dream where it came from is as good as it gets, so thank you, thank you, thank you,” he said.

BK Cornerstone, the Tavierne family and countless volunteers helped build the house.

Project manager Jennifer Baggio added, “We really just see this being a pillar in the community, transitional housing that supports anybody really that needs it.”

Cottam United Church has a three-year deal to help support two families who will use the home as the transition from their lives in Ukraine to Canada.

The Romaniuks were thrilled by the warm welcome and support.

“Today was first day in our house and [we’re] so very happy for this opportunity for our family, and we want to thank you all for all these people,” said resident Nikolai Romaniuk.