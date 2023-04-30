Family moves into Kyiv House following ribbon cutting ceremony

The Romaniuk family cut the ribbon of the Kyiv House in Cottam, Ont. on April 30, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor) The Romaniuk family cut the ribbon of the Kyiv House in Cottam, Ont. on April 30, 2023. (Bob Bellacicco/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver