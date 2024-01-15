Extreme cold warning in effect for Windsor-Essex and southern Ontario

An extreme cold warning is in effect for Windsor-Essex.

Wind chill values as cold as minus 30 are expected to continue until later Monday morning.

According to Environment Canada, risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

Watch for cold related symptoms including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 30 this morning and minus 20 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Monday Night: Mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Flurries beginning after midnight. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill near minus 23.

Tuesday: Flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 in the morning. High minus 11. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 23 in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High minus 7.

Thursday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 5.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High minus 6.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 7.