

AM800, CTV Windsor





The Leamington Municipal Marina officially opens for the 2018 Season Saturday morning.

Nearly $102,000 in upgrades includes a new pier with 45-60 foot docks to accommodate larger seasonal and transient vessels.

In addition to the larger docks, six new jet ski units have also been added, bringing the total to 18 units – all of which have already been rented for the season.

Boat groups from Ohio and Michigan, and as far away as Florida, are regular visitors, as the Leamington Marina is home to some of the largest boats on this side of Lake Erie.