Expanded Leamington Marina now open
The newly expanded marnia in Leamington, May 25, 2018 (Photo courtesy of @TweetLeamington via Twitter)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, May 26, 2018 10:36AM EDT
The Leamington Municipal Marina officially opens for the 2018 Season Saturday morning.
Nearly $102,000 in upgrades includes a new pier with 45-60 foot docks to accommodate larger seasonal and transient vessels.
In addition to the larger docks, six new jet ski units have also been added, bringing the total to 18 units – all of which have already been rented for the season.
Boat groups from Ohio and Michigan, and as far away as Florida, are regular visitors, as the Leamington Marina is home to some of the largest boats on this side of Lake Erie.