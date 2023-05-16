'Every four to five days they’re spending $10,000’: Drug trafficker accused in Windsor murder testifies

Tameko Vilneus, one of three men charged with first degree murder in the April 2020 shooting death of Madisen Gingras, testified before a Windsor jury Tuesday.

Co-accused Kyle Hanna and Keermaro Rolle have declined to call any witnesses in their defence.

Vilneus told the jury Tuesday he joined a Kitchener-based drug distribution business in January 2020.

His role he said was to “weigh it, package it, transport it” to various destinations across Southwestern Ontario, including Windsor.

“We didn’t do hand-to-hand (drug deals),” Vilneus testified.

In early February 2020, Vilneus said they started selling drugs to a person in Windsor named Lindsay.

She ordered $10,000 in cocaine and crystal methamphetamine.

“We only come down (to Windsor) for $10,000 or more (in drugs),” Vilneus explained while telling the jury that amount of drugs only cost the business $2,500 to acquire for resell.

Vilneus testified depending on how the drugs were “cut” local dealers could make anywhere from $40-$50,000.

In early 2020, Vilneus said they made four trips to Windsor to sell the drugs to Lindsay, and a Windsor associate, Jacob Reaume.

Court previously heard Reaume is the second victim who was also shot on April 1, 2020 along with Gingras, 20, but he survived a single gunshot wound to his left bicep.

Vilneus testified their drugs were “moving fast” in Windsor.

“It was a good business,” he said. “Every four to five days they spending $10,000 (in drugs).”

Vilneus told the jury Reaume wanted to cut Lindsay out of the operation, “he basically saying he was doing all the work” in Windsor.

Vilneus said Reaume always paid in full for the drugs he purchased “we established that from day one.”

According to Vilneus, in early March 2020, Reaume called from an unknown cellphone because “he just got home invaded and lost all his (expletive).”

Vilneus and three other associates came to Windsor and decided to “front” Reaume more drugs on consignment to get back on his feet.

Vilneus testified they gave Reaume “small portions” of drugs to sell and when he returned with the money, they would give Reaume more drugs.

“He was moving a lot of drugs, fast,” Vilneus testified.

By the end of March, Vilneus said Reaume “was set up” and had money again so a decision was made to go back to Kitchener, but not before staying overnight one final night for socializing.

That night was April 1, 2020.

On that night, Vilneus told the jury when Reaume brought marijuana to their hotel “he was tweaked out” and appeared to be under the influence of crystal methamphetamine.

“People on the street kept telling him (Reaume) Madisen set him up (for the home invasion),” Vilneus told the jury.

According to Vilneus, Reaume wanted to scare Gingras into confessing by bringing her into the hotel room where “four Black guys” would be.

Vilneus said that was the first time he met Gingras, who he testified, also appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Vilneus testified a physical fight broke out between Gingras and Reaume in the hotel room bathroom; “they were throwing blows” Vilneus said.

At this point, Vilneus’ defence lawyer, stopped his questioning for the day.

The trial will resume Wednesday morning.