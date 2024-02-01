WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Events taking place for Black History Month

    The Amherstburg Freedom Museum, seen on Jan. 22, 2024, is set to celebrate Black History Month. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) The Amherstburg Freedom Museum, seen on Jan. 22, 2024, is set to celebrate Black History Month. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    Black History Month is being marked in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Thursday with flag raising ceremonies at various locations.

    Black History Month dates back to 1926 and takes place each February, dedicated to celebrating and honouring the many achievements of Black Canadians.

    There will be a flag raising event outside the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre at noon with representatives from the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History, the Buxton National Historic Site & Museum, and the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum.

    The University of Windsor, along with the Black History Black Futures Working Group, will join Canada and the world in honouring Black History Month with a flag-raising ceremony at the centre of main campus also during the noon hour.

    A reception will follow the event where attendees can learn more about Black History Month events on the UWindsor campus and in the community.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some seek a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News