Events taking place for Black History Month

Black History Month is being marked in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Thursday with flag raising ceremonies at various locations.

Black History Month dates back to 1926 and takes place each February, dedicated to celebrating and honouring the many achievements of Black Canadians.

There will be a flag raising event outside the Chatham-Kent Civic Centre at noon with representatives from the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History, the Buxton National Historic Site & Museum, and the Chatham-Kent Black Historical Society & Black Mecca Museum.

The University of Windsor, along with the Black History Black Futures Working Group, will join Canada and the world in honouring Black History Month with a flag-raising ceremony at the centre of main campus also during the noon hour.

A reception will follow the event where attendees can learn more about Black History Month events on the UWindsor campus and in the community.