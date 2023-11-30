Essex man charged after allegedly luring child online

Chatham-Kent Police Service Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) investigators have arrested and charged a 65-year-old Essex man for allegedly luring a child online.

Earlier in November, police began an investigation relating to the man luring a child under the age of 18 years of age for a sexual purpose while using social media platforms.

On Nov. 16, a search warrant was executed at the man’s residence, where he was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police say the victim has been identified and has been offered the necessary support.

There is a publication ban in place which limits the information that can be released. No other information is available at this time.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service is a member of the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet and conducts investigations into Internet Child Exploitation Offences in partnership with numerous Ontario Police Services and law enforcement agencies worldwide.