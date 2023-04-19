Essex house fire causes to $350K in damages
A house fire in Essex that caused an estimated $350,000 in damages has been deemed accidental.
Essex fire crews responded to the structure fire in the 2100 block of County Road 15 Wednesday.
Fire officials say crews have the fire out and are ensuring there are no hot spots.
The cause of the fire is accidental.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep
Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.
Will King Charles replace the Queen on Canada's currency? Here's what we know
Months after King Charles III assumed his new role as monarch, Canada has yet to update its currency to include images of the new sovereign. Here's what we know about when and whether King Charles will replace Queen Elizabeth on Canadian coins and banknotes.
Canadians with celiac disease especially hard hit by grocery price pain, group says
Those prices have been increasing even more along with the rising cost of groceries overall. Celiac Canada says gluten-free products cost between 150 and 500 per cent more than their regular gluten-containing equivalents.
Liberals' grocery rebate bill fast-tracked through House with all-party backing
In a rare showing of all-party support, the federal government's bill to enact the one-time so-called grocery rebate and roll out $2 billion in urgent health-care funding to the provinces and territories passed all stages in the House of Commons on Wednesday.
Confidence in routine childhood vaccinations declined during pandemic, UNICEF says
UNICEF says public perception of the importance of routine childhood vaccinations has declined by eight per cent in Canada since before the pandemic.
Some U.S. cities may offer model to ease Canada transit violence: experts
As Canadian cities look for ways to combat violence on public transit, experts say strategies south of the border that combine law enforcement, social supports and community engagement could offer new solutions.
SpaceX takes second shot at launching biggest rocket
SpaceX prepared to launch the biggest and most powerful rocket Thursday, working nonstop after the first shot at a test flight fizzled earlier in the week.
5 things to know for Thursday, April 20, 2023
What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep in Canada, the federal government’s grocery rebate passes, and a mother says she faced discrimination on a Flair Airlines flight.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener court hears details of night Melinda Vasilije killed as trial begins
Nearly six years after Melinda Vasilije was found fatally stabbed in her Kitchener apartment, the trial of the man accused of killing her began Wednesday in a Kitchener courtroom.
-
Just Jeffs: Kitchener, Ont. gathering for men who share the same name
A special gathering was held in Kitchener, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon -- but there was one catch. Your name had to be Jeff.
-
Lancaster Street ramps to remain open following tie vote at regional council
A regional council vote Wednesday night to close the Lancaster Street ramps to and from Highway 85 failed on a tie, meaning that the controversial highway interchange in Kitchener is staying open.
London
-
WATCH: Julie's Thursday forecast
Despite the chance for rain showers, if you plan on being outside Thursay you will need that SPF with the UV index measuring 8 or very hight.
-
Pellet gun recovered following heavy police presence in London, Ont.'s east end
UPDATED I A weapons investigation initiated in east London Wednesday afternoon which drew a heavy police presence was caused by a pellet gun, London police said.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | London police say one person has died after an early morning crash
One person has died after a crash involving a stolen vehicle in London, according to police. Around 2:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a stolen vehicle in the area of King Edward Avenue and Russell Avenue.
Barrie
-
Fatal collision leads to temporary closure of Highway 400
Northbound traffic is at a standstill along Highway 400 in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday evening following a serious collision.
-
Plans for Barrie artistic hub unveiled
Dozens of Barrie residents turned out Wednesday evening to the first of two public meetings focussed on bringing a new performing arts centre to the city.
-
Scenic N.S. town looking to sell historic 1890s schoolhouse, says can't afford upkeep
A prominent former schoolhouse in the scenic Nova Scotia town of Lunenburg is up for sale because the community can't afford the costs of maintaining the national historic site.
Northern Ontario
-
Toronto doctor who treated patient for cancer they didn't have gets license revoked
A family physician in Toronto has had his license revoked after it was found he treated a patient for cancer they did not have.
-
Hwy. 17 collision in Sudbury sends two people to hospital
Two drivers in Sudbury have been taken to hospital after a collision Wednesday morning on Highway 17 near Coniston.
-
Two youths seriously hurt after attack by multiple dogs in northwestern Ont.
One person was flown to hospital by ORNGE and another was left with serious injuries following an attack by dogs in the northwestern Ontario community of Terrace Bay.
Ottawa
-
PSAC strike
PSAC strike | Ottawa public servants hit the picket line for Day 1 of general strike
Thousands of Ottawa public servants were out in full force on Wednesday for the first day of a strike by members of Canada's largest public service union.
-
Sun and clouds expected Thursday in the capital
You will have to wait a little longer for warmer, above seasonal temperatures.
-
As it happened: updates from Parliament Hill as federal public servants strike across Canada
The first day of striking by 155,000 federal public servants kicked off Wednesday, with pressure on the federal government to reach a deal to prevent prolonged service disruptions for Canadians. Negotiations are ongoing in the nation's capital, but as those talks continue behind closed doors, here's a rundown of the developments from Parliament Hill as they happened.
Toronto
-
Toronto doctor who treated patient for cancer they didn't have gets license revoked
A family physician in Toronto has had his license revoked after it was found he treated a patient for cancer they did not have.
-
This Ontario city was just named the 'dopest' in the province. Here's why
This Ontario city was just dubbed 'the dopest' in the province, and the title is a lot more literal than you think.
-
Wait for long-term care home transfer in Ontario setting family back $26K a month
Flipping through an old photo album, Julie Cayen is looking back at a time before dementia started to take her mother, Carol. A time before her mother needed 24-hour supervision, and the cost of her care was threatening to drain their savings.
Montreal
-
Quebec education minister issues directive banning religious practices in public schools
Education Minister Bernard Drainville formally banned all religious activities in schools, vocational training centres and adult education centres after issuing a directive early Wednesday evening.
-
Vape flavour ban will shutter 400 stores: Vaping Shops Alliance
A group of vaping shops says the abolition in three months of the right to market flavours for vaping products, as announced Wednesday by the Quebec government, will lead to the closure of 400 vaping shops in Quebec. Quebec Vaping Shops Alliance spokesperson David Lévesque said his industry represents more than $300 million in economic benefits and that the 400 independent shops employ more than 2,200 people.
-
Quebec microbrewers ask government to allow them to deliver beer
Microbreweries want the right to deliver their beers directly to their customers' homes, so the Association des microbrasseries du Québec (ABQ) is asking the Legault government to change the regulations.
Atlantic
-
PSAC strike: Maritimers feel impacts of federal strike
As 155,000 federal workers strike across Canada, Maritimers are feeling the effects.
-
Another New Brunswicker faces the loss of her family doctor
CTV News has learned that two family doctors are closing their practices in the Moncton area forcing more New Brunswickers to join the waitlist for a primary physician
-
Overflowing riverbanks put New Brunswick communities into flood stage
People living along parts of the Saint John River in New Brunswick are being told to be vigilant, as its banks swell.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy snow, poor driving conditions prompt school closures in Manitoba
With much of southern Manitoba expected to receive 10 to 20 centimetres of snow on Thursday, a number of schools have closed for the day due to the wintry weather and poor driving conditions.
-
How the PSAC strike could impact farmers and the agriculture sector
Among those PSAC employees that are off the job are thousands of agriculture sector staff who work in federal departments. With those people not working, one expert says it could affect the pocketbooks of farmers and some worry problems will pile up if the strike lasts long.
-
Fire at Winnipeg rooming house sends two to hospital
Two people were taken to the hospital on Thursday morning following a fire at a rooming house in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
'Reckless': Alberta judge fines B.C. man $6,000 for catching trout in national park
An Alberta judge fined a B.C. man $6,000 Wednesday for illegally catching eight cutthroat trout in Banff National Park as part of a YouTube survival challenge nearly four years ago.
-
Historic strike: Federal public service workers picket in Calgary
After nearly two years of fruitless negotiations, roughly 155,000 federal public service workers have kicked off the largest public service strike in Canadian history.
-
Man wanted on warrants after northeast Calgary restaurant break-in
Officers were called to the Shawarma Barlow at 106 Meridian Rd. N.E. around 4 a.m. on April 11.
Edmonton
-
Oilers edge Kings 4-2 to draw even in first-round playoff series
Klim Kostin scored the third-period game-winner for the Edmonton Oilers in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday to even their first-round playoff series at a win apiece.
-
Ukrainian newcomer stabbed at Edmonton bus stop no longer in ICU, wife says
Ivan Pylypchuk was finally getting used to his new early-morning routine commuting to his job at a construction company, which the Ukrainian newcomer joined two days after moving to Canada with his wife and daughter.
-
Both union, government warn of major service disruptions as a result of strike
Canada's largest federal public-service union and Ottawa are both warning of likely service disruptions as nearly one-third of all federal workers remain on strike.
Vancouver
-
Police radio transmissions played at Myles Gray death inquest
Audio of 911 calls and police radio transmissions are shedding new light on what happened the day Myles Gray died after being beaten by several Vancouver police officers.
-
B.C. port firm faces lawsuit by B.C. First Nation over disruption of ancestral remains
The Bonaparte First Nation in British Columbia's Interior is suing a shipping port company and several others, claiming railway infrastructure development has destroyed and disturbed its ancestral burial grounds.
-
7 puppies rescued from structure fire in Surrey, crews say 'mom dog' is safe too
Seven puppies were rescued from a structure fire in North Surrey Wednesday morning and local firefighters have photos to prove it.