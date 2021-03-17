WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are searching for robbery suspects who allegedly broke into a home, assaulted the resident and stole a variety of items.

Police say officers received the report around 8 a.m. Wednesday that a robbery had just occurred at an Essex residence on Brien Avenue.

Two suspects entered the house, assaulted the victim, and made away with stolen goods fleeing in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The Essex County OPP Major Crime Unit is asking anyone with information regarding this or any other incident to call them at at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com.