Essex County OPP officer cycles 688 kilometres for fallen officers

An Essex County OPP officer cycled almost 700 kilometres in three days in the Canadian Police Memorial Ride to Remember.

Det. Const Jody Fedak participated in the ride with other members of the policing community across the country from Sept. 20 to Sept. 24.

Fedak rode a total of 688 km to raise money for fallen peace officers.

"DC Fedak exemplified true dedication to duty as she proudly represented Essex County Detachment. She participated in the Canadian Police Memorial Ride to Remember, honouring those brave officers who made the ultimate sacrifice," said Inspector Angela Ferguson, Essex County OPP Detachment Commander.

In late September 2000, a small group of Niagara Regional police officers quietly departed their hometown on bicycles on a three-day trek to Parliament Hill in Ottawa, in order to raise awareness and funds for the National Police and Peace Officers' Memorial.

In 2011, a partnership was formed with the Run to Remember, which saw the two events arriving on Parliament Hill together as one, with a common vision and goal. Since then, the Ride to Remember has grown to a four-day, 700km journey from the Ontario Police College in Aylmer and includes 170 cyclists from over 21 Police and Peace Agencies from across Canada.