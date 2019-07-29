

CTV Windsor





Three foot care clinics in Essex County are being consolidated and re-opened following a suspension by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit for breaches in infection prevention and control practices.

On June 12, the health unit received a complaint tied to a number of foot care clinics in Windsor and Essex County. An investigation led to service suspensions of three foot care clinics managed by Essex Community Services in Essex, Harrow and McGregor.

The suspensions followed breaches related to reprocessing, cleaning, and handling of equipment; and inadequate knowledge of infection control best practices.

On Monday, Essex Community Services announced its location in Essex has re-opened and will serve as a consolidated clinic for the operations in Harrow and McGregor following a re-evaluation of its operations.

“With the dedication and commitment displayed by our co-coordinating staff and nurses, we are pleased to announce that our foot care clinic in Essex Centre has re-opened,”said Carolyn Zivanov, the acting executive director of Essex Community Services, in a news release.

Zivanov says there will be transit service to the clinic at 35 Victoria Avenue in Essex for those living in the Harrow and McGregor areas.

“For those patients who live in Harrow and McGregor and surrounding areas, we offer a safe and reliable transportation service to our clinic in Essex,” said Zivanov.

ECS says the foot care clinic will now use sterilized one-time use tools in its dry procedure for the assessing and treatment of skin, nail and foot conditions, including calluses, corns, and ingrown toenails.