

The Canadian Press





Environment Canada is reviewing its public alerts system after residents of a suburban Ottawa neighbourhood hit by a tornado Sunday were never warned that one was on the way.

The tornado , preliminarily classified as an EF1 with winds up to 178 kilometres an hour, reportedly injured one person slightly, but it tore off roofs, levelled fences and uprooted trees.

While Environment Canada issued tornado warnings for several nearby areas in western Quebec and eastern Ontario Sunday night, there was never a warning issued for any part of Ottawa.

A spokeswoman for the department says the weather leading up to the tornado didn't suggest one could develop

It wasn't until someone near the airport in Gatineau, Quebec, spotted a funnel cloud that the tornado risk became known.