Enbridge Gas says home with gas leak may have 'tampered' piping

Enbridge Gas crews and emergency responders were called to at a residential home on Felix Ave. in Windsor on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter) Enbridge Gas crews and emergency responders were called to at a residential home on Felix Ave. in Windsor on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Source: _OnLocation_ / Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories