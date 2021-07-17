WINDSOR, ONT. -- First responders are on scene at a house that was on fire in Windsor’s east end.

The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home in the 1000 block of Cora Greenwood Drive.

Six Windsor fire trucks are currently on scene

There’s no word yet on injuries cause or damage estimate.

Although the fire is under control, people are being asked to avoid the area.

