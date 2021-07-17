Advertisement
Emergency crews on scene at a house fire in Windsor's east end, Saturday
Published Saturday, July 17, 2021 5:02PM EDT
First responders on scene of a fire at a home on Cora Greenwood in Windsor - Saturday July 17, 2021 (Michelle Maluske / CTV News)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- First responders are on scene at a house that was on fire in Windsor’s east end.
The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in the basement of a two-story home in the 1000 block of Cora Greenwood Drive.
Six Windsor fire trucks are currently on scene
There’s no word yet on injuries cause or damage estimate.
There is no information on injuries at this time.
Although the fire is under control, people are being asked to avoid the area.
More to come