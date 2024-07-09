'Embedded torrential downpours' expected in Windsor-Essex

WINDSOR
    Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer) Clouds moving over Windsor on Sunday evening. July 17, 2022. (Source: Mark Hewer)
    A rainfall warning has been issued across southern Ontario, including Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

    As the region deals with remnants of Hurricane Beryl, Environment Canada meteorologists warn rainfall with embedded torrential downpours is expected.

    The rainfall is expected to be at its heaviest early Wednesday morning into Thursday.

    Rainfall amounts will likely be highly variable across the region, totalling anywhere from totals of 40 to 80 mm.

     

    Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast

    Wednesday: Showers at times heavy with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind east 20 km/h becoming south 20 gusting to 40 this morning then becoming north 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 25. Humidex 33.

    Wednesday Night: Showers. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 17.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26. Humidex 33. UV index 9 or very high.

    Friday: Sunny. High 28.

    Saturday: Sunny. High 30.

    Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

