Electrical failure of a sauna blamed for house fire in Forest Glade
Published Tuesday, May 12, 2020 10:46AM EDT
Windsor firefighters were called to the 9700 block of Osborn Crescent in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, May 12, 2020. (Courtesy OnLocation / Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Damage is estimated at $75,000 after a house fire in Forest Glade.
Windsor firefighters were called to the 9700 block of Osborn Crescent on Monday.
Officials say the blaze was caused by an electrical failure of a sauna in the lower level.
Two people have been displaced but nobody was injured.