Education centre focused on robotics and coding opens in LaSalle

An education centre specializing in robotics and coding has opened a second location in Windsor — and the town's mayor says it can help address a shortage of spaces where kids can engage in STEM outside of the classroom.

Genio-Tech Robotics held a grand opening Saturday for its new centre at Windsor Crossing Mall in LaSalle.

"We start from age four until high school. We teach kids how to give robots simple commands and then we take them up to Python and Java... the high school and university level," said Genio-Tech founder Ahmed Zaky.

LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche noted that residents do not have many options outside of school to expose their children to education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

"I'm sure everyone knows how important STEM is... and to be able to offer something outside the schools is even more important," said Meloche. "So to have this open in our town and to offer something unique to our residents is exciting. We've got lots of sports, but to be able to focus on STEM is even more exciting."

According to Peri Mahmoud of Genio-Tech, many children do not understand the need to learn about coding and robotics until they immerse themselves in it. "Their minds are blown once they see that their small Lego pieces can actually come to life and move," said Mahmoud.

"The Ministry of Education is actually pushing STEM education. So by equipping our kids with STEM education early on, they will have the fundamentals to actually keep up, learn more at schools and excel."