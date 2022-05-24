E.C. Row Expressway off-ramp to close temporarily at Dominion Avenue

E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor) E.C. Row Expressway between the Dougall and Dominion exits in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (Sanjay Maru/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver