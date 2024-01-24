Drug trafficking charges laid after Chatham traffic stop

Two people have been charged with drug trafficking offences after a traffic stop in Chatham.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, an officer on regular patrol saw a vehicle drive through the intersection of Landing Pass and Grand Avenue East.

According to police, the officer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver did not have a valid driver's license and was bound by several prohibition orders.

A search found suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, and oxycodone with an estimated street value of $8,000. Officers also located a conducted energy weapon.

A 52-year-old Chatham man was charged with failing to stop at a stop sign and driving while under suspension under the Highway Traffic Act. He was also charged criminally with unauthorized possession of a weapon, four counts of possession of a weapon contrary to a prohibition order and four counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.

A 61-year-old Chatham woman was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking.