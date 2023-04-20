Drug paraphernalia, COVID-19 tests, iPod found during Detroit River and Little River cleanup

Volunteers removed over 1,000 pounds of litter and other items, including drug paraphernalia, COVID-19 tests and an iPod during a cleanup of the Detroit River and Little River watersheds.

On Saturday, volunteers from across the region came together to participate in two litter cleanups in the Detroit River watershed. In total, 519.82 kg (about 1146.01 lb) or 0.52 metric tonnes of litter was removed from the Detroit River shoreline and Little River watershed.

“Litter cleanups are imperative to the Windsor-Essex region, as waste can persist in the environment and negatively impact green spaces and waterways for a long time,” said Tom Henderson, chair of the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup Public Advisory Council. “Every item of litter that is removed from our watersheds and shorelines and disposed of safely means there is one less item in the environment that can harm local fish and wildlife populations.”

Thank you to all #volunteers who helped to clean up #litter in Sandwich and along a section of the Little River!

Stay tuned for our results next week.

🙌 @essexregionca @CityWindsorON @CaesarsWindsor #CodeGreen Little River Enhancement Group @portwindsor @UWinAlumni & others 👏 pic.twitter.com/zipoti5ski — Detroit River Canadian Cleanup (DRCC) 🇨🇦 (@DetroitRiverRAP) April 15, 2023

In Sandwich, the Windsor Port Authority, Rotary Club of LaSalle Centennial and its Youth Interact Club, HMCS Hunter, UWindsor Alumni, Detroit River Canadian Cleanup Public Advisory Council, City of Windsor, Essex Region Conservation Authority and 65 volunteers removed litter from various properties in Sandwich, Windsor.

In the Little River watershed, Caesars Windsor CodeGreen, 35th Tecumseh Cubs (Scouts), Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti of the Town of Tecumseh, MPP Andrew Dowie, Councillor Angelo Marignani, members of the Little River Enhancement Group, Essex Region Conservation Authority, the City of Windsor, the Detroit River Canadian Cleanup and volunteers worked together to remove litter from the tributary, slopes and surrounding Ganatchio Trail.

Litter and waste removed included single use plastics, take out materials, glass bottles, smoking and drug paraphernalia, an animal skull, a bicycle and bike lock, personal clothing items, an iPOD, fishing line, wires, concrete, shingles, stuffed animals, diapers, COVID19 tests, an old metal car jack, and bricks.

Henderson says we should all be mindful of what waste we are producing, and that every effort should be made to dispose of our own litter properly, and never thrown into a waterway.

These cleanups are part of the binational Earth Month stewardship initiatives held by partners of the Detroit River Coalition representing organizations from Canada and the United States.