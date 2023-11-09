WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Driver who picked up suspect following downtown shooting sought by police

    Windsor police are asking the driver of this Honda Civic to come forward to speak with investigators following a shooting in downtown Windsor on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service) Windsor police are asking the driver of this Honda Civic to come forward to speak with investigators following a shooting in downtown Windsor on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    Windsor police are urging the driver who picked up a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown shooting over the weekend to come forward and speak with investigators.

    Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue. Once on scene, police found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Police say two other people were also “grazed” by bullets.

    In the security footage obtained by investigators, the suspect is seen hiding behind a parked video while he speaks to someone on his cell phone, and saying what sounds to like “Huh? Where are you?”

    The suspect is then seen getting into a white Honda Civic that pulls up along Park Street. Police are urging the driver of the Civic, who may not have been aware of the shooting at the time, to come forward and speak with police.

    Investigators continue to ask businesses and residents in the area of the shooting to check their surveillance footage between 1 and 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 for any information that may help with the case.

    Police say the shooter is described as a white man, between 19-23 years old, about 150 lbs, 5’7” with a small build and short black hair. At the time of the shooting he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

    Police say this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com   

    Windsor police on scene of a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Fall federal economic update coming Nov. 21: Freeland's office

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting an updated picture of Canada's finances on Nov. 21, CTV News has confirmed. That is the date when Freeland will be tabling the fall economic statement, her office said.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News