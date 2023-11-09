Driver who picked up suspect following downtown shooting sought by police

Windsor police are urging the driver who picked up a suspect wanted in connection to a downtown shooting over the weekend to come forward and speak with investigators.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired just after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue. Once on scene, police found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his bicep. Police say two other people were also “grazed” by bullets.

In the security footage obtained by investigators, the suspect is seen hiding behind a parked video while he speaks to someone on his cell phone, and saying what sounds to like “Huh? Where are you?”

The suspect is then seen getting into a white Honda Civic that pulls up along Park Street. Police are urging the driver of the Civic, who may not have been aware of the shooting at the time, to come forward and speak with police.

Investigators continue to ask businesses and residents in the area of the shooting to check their surveillance footage between 1 and 3:30 a.m. on Nov. 5 for any information that may help with the case.

Police say the shooter is described as a white man, between 19-23 years old, about 150 lbs, 5’7” with a small build and short black hair. At the time of the shooting he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

Police say this suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

Windsor police on scene of a shooting in downtown Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023. (Source: OnLocation/X)