Windsor

    • Driver faces impaired charge after striking parked vehicle: OPP

    An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

    A 30-year-old Leamington resident has been charged with impaired driving after allegedly striking a parked vehicle Sunday.

    Members from the Leamington Detachment OPP responded to a two-vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m. on Evans Avenue.

    Police arrived and saw a car had struck another unoccupied parked vehicle. When officers spoke with the driver, it “became apparent” they had consumed alcohol and was displaying signs of impairment, police say.

    As a result, the driver has been charged with operation while impaired, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

    A 90-day drivers licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days as per statute. 

