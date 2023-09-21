Windsor

    • Driver clocked going nearly double limit on Cabana Rd

    A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked travelling 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service) A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked travelling 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone in Windsor, Ont. (Source: Windsor Police Service)

    A driver has been charged with stunt driving after being clocked speeding nearly double the posted limit.

    Windsor police pulled over a driver after they were caught travelling 95 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Cabana Road West.

    Police say the driver had his licence suspended for 30 days and his vehicle impounded for 14 days.

    In Ontario, if you are driving 40 km or more over the posted speed limit in a zone with a speed limit of less than 80 km, you can be charged with stunt driving under the Highway Traffic Act.

    If you are convicted, the minimum first-time fine for stunt driving is $2,000 and the fine can increase to a maximum fine of $10,000.  

    Windsor Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    ICC war crimes tribunal hobbles on despite hacking

    The Netherlands-based International Criminal Court was operating on Thursday with disruptions to email, streaming and document-sharing after a hacking incident earlier in the week, sources and lawyers at the tribunal said.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News