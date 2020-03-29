Driver arrested following four car crash on Wyandotte Street
CTV Windsor Published Sunday, March 29, 2020 2:57PM EDT
Scene of a four vehicle crash on Ouellette Avenue at Wyandotte Street in downtown Windsor on Sunday March 29, 2020 (Photo by CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Windsor Sunday morning sent one person to hospital.
Windsor police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Wyandotte and Ouellette.
Wyandotte Street East was closed between Ouellette and Goyeau.
Police say four cars were involved in the collision.
A male driver has been arrested due to suspicion of impairment by drug.
A male passenger in that same vehicle was ejected and suffered serious but non life threatening injuries.
Windsor police say the collision is under investigation.