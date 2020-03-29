WINDSOR, ONT. -- A multi-vehicle crash in downtown Windsor Sunday morning sent one person to hospital.

Windsor police say the crash happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Wyandotte and Ouellette.

Wyandotte Street East was closed between Ouellette and Goyeau.

Police say four cars were involved in the collision.

A male driver has been arrested due to suspicion of impairment by drug.

A male passenger in that same vehicle was ejected and suffered serious but non life threatening injuries.

Windsor police say the collision is under investigation.