WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police in Chatham-Kent say in February, a Dresden homeowner asked a woman to care for her home as she tended to a family emergency out of town.

Upon her return, the homeowner observed around $1,000 in damage to her home and contents of the home.

On Sunday, police located and arrested the women.

The 44-year-old Dresden woman has been charged with two counts of mischief.

She was released pending a future court date of May 25, 2021.