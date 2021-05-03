Advertisement
Dresden woman charged with two counts of mischief
CTV Windsor Published Monday, May 3, 2021 9:19AM EDT
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police in Chatham-Kent say in February, a Dresden homeowner asked a woman to care for her home as she tended to a family emergency out of town.
Upon her return, the homeowner observed around $1,000 in damage to her home and contents of the home.
On Sunday, police located and arrested the women.
The 44-year-old Dresden woman has been charged with two counts of mischief.
She was released pending a future court date of May 25, 2021.