Downtown Windsor’s Arts Alley gets two new installations
The first of two new art installations has been installed in Windsor’s downtown core in an effort to “activate and illuminate public spaces.”
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Art Gallery of Windsor (AGW) have teamed up to bring the installations to ‘Arts Alley’ which runs between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street.
“The Art Gallery of Windsor is delighted to work with DWBIA and other members of the Downtown Districting Committee to enliven Downtown Windsor through the power of art,” said AGW Executive Director Jennifer Matotek. “These presentations of artworks in Downtown are the first of many projects we have up our sleeves in the coming months.”
Included in the collaboration is the Downtown Windsor Districting Committee who aim to create vitality in the city centre by “harnessing its unique character and enhancing places and spaces.”
The first piece installed Friday afternoon is an eight-foot equestrian statue by Max Streicher. The work was gifted to the AGW by Leon Liffman in 2020. The final and motor installation will be mounted on the wall of the Pelissier Street parking garage.
The second piece was commissioned by the AGW this year is entitled Posters from ‘North of the Border’ by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. The 16’ by 16’ installation will also be mounted at the Pelissier Street parking garage and is visible from Ouellette Ave.
“These pieces are spectacularly stunning, and are meant to elicit curiosity, engagement and excitement,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “They will be a remarkable, even if only temporary, addition to the downtown landscape.”
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Monitoring equipment detects gas at scene of previous Wheatley explosion
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is exploring the latest massive data leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs
The White House said Friday that U.S. President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
Substance abuse correlated with higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection: study
A new study has found that individuals with substance use disorder are more likely than others to have contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week
Facebook confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
Kitchener
-
Cancer kept him from golf, but a Waterloo, Ont., team’s sportsmanship left him a winner
A high school golf team conceded a championship win on Thursday, letting a team with an ineligible player, who had missed a year due to cancer treatment, take the top prize.
-
Bus driver shortage disrupting high school sporting events
High school sports hit another roadblock in Waterloo Region this week after more than ten games were rescheduled on Thursday because of a school bus driver shortage.
-
22 new COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region; 85 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated
Health officials in Waterloo Region logged 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as more than 85 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.
London
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
24 new COVID-19 cases, one new death in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 24 new COVID-19 cases Friday, and one new death.
-
With gas prices soaring where are the lowest prices in London?
Gas prices have been steadily increasing across the country in recent weeks and London is no different.
Barrie
-
Out with the old: Entire downtown block in Barrie levelled for new $300M development
The City of Barrie is working to revitalize the downtown core, and on Friday, that came in the way of heavy machinery levelling an entire block along Dunlop Street.
-
Ont. health unit warns rapid antigen tests are not to be used to diagnose COVID-19
An Ontario health unit is warning individuals using Rapid Antigen Testing to check for a COVID-19 diagnosis that the tests have a high failure rate.
-
OPP investigating death of boy, 15, in Fenelon Township
Provincial police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy in Fenelon Township.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay hospital fires about 10 employees for not complying with COVID-19 vaccination policy
The North Bay Regional Health Centre has terminated around 10 employees for failing to comply with the hospital’s COVID-19 vaccination policy.
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
Hwy. 144 between Onaping and Dowling reopened after fatal crash that killed two
Highway 144 between Onaping and Dowling has been reopened following a fatal crash that killed two people Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 capacity restrictions lifted for Senators, Redblacks, 67's, concerts and theatres
The Ontario government has announced its "cautiously lifting capacity limits" in select indoor and outdoor setting where proof of vaccination is required, allowing 100 per cent capacity in venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres.
-
Pedestrian struck by a vehicle in Centretown
Ottawa Police responded to a call for a collision involving a pedestrian at the corner of Bank and Gilmour Street at 2 p.m.
-
38 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa at the start of the Thanksgiving long weekend
Across Ontario, there are 573 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
Toronto
-
Ontario lifts COVID-19 capacity restrictions for venues used for concerts, sports and movie theatres
Ontario will lift capacity restrictions for certain large venues—including those used for concerts, sports and movies—this weekend.
-
Ontario installs newly designed HOV lanes and here are the rules
Ontario has installed new HOV lanes with different rules that might be confusing for some drivers seeing them for the first time.
-
Toronto rapper wanted for first-degree murder arrested in Los Angeles
Toronto police say that a local rapper wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year has been arrested by police in Los Angeles.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister says Montreal family doctors don't work enough, shifts new jobs to suburbs
Politicians and doctors are angry after a sudden shift of 30 doctor positions from the city to the nearby suburbs—which the health minister defended by saying Montreal doctors need to work harder. The move has been called political interference and has already sparked a legal challenge.
-
Health-care workers who refuse to get vaccinated should have their licences suspended: Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé urged the various professional orders of health-care workers to suspend the licences of those who have still not been vaccinated.
-
Lawyer to challenge regional medical workforce plans in Quebec
Montreal lawyer Julius Grey intends to challenge the system that allocates medical staff across Quebec.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
N.S. reports 25 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, active cases drop to 234
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 and 38 recoveries on Friday, as the number of active cases drops to 234.
Winnipeg
-
14-year-old charged with assault following stabbing: Winnipeg police
A 14-year-old boy is facing assault and uttering threats charges after a man was stabbed in Winnipeg’s Central Park neighbourhood on October 7.
-
Majority of Manitoba's 130 new COVID-19 cases are in unvaccinated residents
Manitoba public officials reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday along with two deaths.
-
Workplace Safety and Health investigating death at Rainbow Stage
Winnipeg's Rainbow Stage is mourning a long-time member who died this week while working in the theatre, prompting an investigation from Workplace Safety and Health.
Calgary
-
RCMP charge Calgary Coun. Joe Magliocca with breach of trust and fraud
Calgary Ward 2 Coun. Joe Magliocca has been charged with breach of trust and fraud under $5,000 relating to an expense scandal, RCMP said Friday.
-
Pace of sales slowing from pandemic peak, but Calgary real estate market continues to see steady growth
The real-estate market in Calgary is expected to remain healthy throughout the fall as sales and prices continued to climb in September according to the latest data.
-
Tough conversations days before Thanksgiving
With the provincial health restrictions currently in place, prohibiting unvaccinated people from gathering in homes, some families may be faced with tough decisions and conversations about how to deal with members who haven’t yet received their shots.
Edmonton
-
Another COVID-19 horror story aims to sway the unvaccinated. Will it?
A Red Deer man who says it's a miracle he's still alive is sharing his story of survival after being hospitalized with COVID-19.
-
Edmonton police officer charged with assault: ASIRT
An Edmonton Police Service constable has been charged with assault after the arrest of a 26-year-old man in June 2019.
-
NEW
NEW | Is Alberta's senate election a scam? A joke? Some candidates think so, some don't
The ballots are real paper - but they don’t really count. The votes will be counted - but that doesn’t necessarily mean the winner gets the job.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: B.C. records 2,000th coronavirus-related death in pandemic
B.C. has recorded more than 2,000 deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest update from the province revealed.
-
Assault suspect who allegedly propositioned woman at Vancouver bus stop arrested
Police say they have arrested a man suspected of asking a young woman for sex at a bus stop in South Vancouver earlier this week and attacking her when she refused.
-
Suspected gangster among Vancouver police 'top 6' arrested
The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested one of the "top six" alleged gang members it warned the public about back in May.