Downtown Windsor’s Arts Alley gets two new installations

Windsor, Ont. -

The first of two new art installations has been installed in Windsor’s downtown core in an effort to “activate and illuminate public spaces.”

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) and the Art Gallery of Windsor (AGW) have teamed up to bring the installations to ‘Arts Alley’ which runs between Ouellette Avenue and Pelissier Street.

“The Art Gallery of Windsor is delighted to work with DWBIA and other members of the Downtown Districting Committee to enliven Downtown Windsor through the power of art,” said AGW Executive Director Jennifer Matotek. “These presentations of artworks in Downtown are the first of many projects we have up our sleeves in the coming months.”

Included in the collaboration is the Downtown Windsor Districting Committee who aim to create vitality in the city centre by “harnessing its unique character and enhancing places and spaces.”

The first piece installed Friday afternoon is an eight-foot equestrian statue by Max Streicher. The work was gifted to the AGW by Leon Liffman in 2020. The final and motor installation will be mounted on the wall of the Pelissier Street parking garage.

The second piece was commissioned by the AGW this year is entitled Posters from ‘North of the Border’ by Amos Paul Kennedy Jr. The 16’ by 16’ installation will also be mounted at the Pelissier Street parking garage and is visible from Ouellette Ave.

“These pieces are spectacularly stunning, and are meant to elicit curiosity, engagement and excitement,” says DWBIA Chair Brian Yeomans. “They will be a remarkable, even if only temporary, addition to the downtown landscape.”