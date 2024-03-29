WINDSOR
Windsor

Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market set to reopen

Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market in Windsor, Ont. on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
The Downtown Windsor Farmers’ Market is opening this weekend.

Vendors will return to Pelissier Street on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The market will run every weekend through Oct. 26.

This is the 15th season for the market.

