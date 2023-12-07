WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Downtown stabbing stemmed by argument over money, police say

    Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Police Service headquarters in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

    A woman was arrested overnight Thursday after allegedly stabbing a man twice during an argument over money, police say.

    Officers were called to the 40 block of Giles Boulevard East around 3:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. Police arrived to find a man suffered two stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Through investigation, officers learned the suspect reportedly stabbed the victim following the argument.

    Police say officers quickly found the suspect hiding under a vehicle in a parking lot and took her into custody. The 29-year-old was charged with assault causing bodily harm and failing to comply with a release order.

    Anyone with information or video is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com

