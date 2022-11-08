Downtown business owner calls for more mental health support following recent act of vandalism
Another act of vandalism at his downtown business has Tom Lucier calling on the city to hire mental health professionals to monitor the city’s core.
“The core issue of mental illness and addiction is downtown. This is where it needs the most help,” said Tom Lucier, Phog Lounge owner.
The most recent damage to Phog Lounge involved a smashed window. Lucier says the crime occurred Sunday during broad daylight while the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) was taking place next door at the Capitol Theatre.
“Someone was downtown having a manic episode or was high. They were pounding on the windows of the Capitol Theatre and I'm certain they came here,” said Lucier.
“Police can't be here waiting for the crime to happen. We need other workers down here that specialize in mental health to do stuff like this.”
Broken glass at Phog Lounge in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy: Tom Lucier)
Ward 3 councillor-elect Renaldo Agostino agrees more mental health resources are needed in downtown Windsor.
“There needs to a presence. It doesn't have to be police. It could be private security, mental health professionals. It could be people walking around as ambassadors,” said Agostino.
As part of crime prevention week, Windsor police are visiting local business to assist them in improving security measures.
“We have a self-audit that our officers are distributing to help businesses understand the different areas they can help with crime prevention. For example, lighting, cameras, covering windows and keeping their money boxes locked up and out of sight,” said Const. Jamie Adjetey-Nelson, Windsor Police Service’s diversity officer.
Residents are invited to attend Windsor Police Service’s crime prevention week events.
The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association is reminding businesses of their Broken Windsor Program.
DWBIA will reimburse members for 50 per cent of the cost of glass repairs/replacement to a maximum of $500.00 one-time per year, per business address.
“Last year we had three businesses take advantage of the window program to a tune of $1100. This year, we've had six businesses use the program to the tune of about $2,800 dollars,” said Debi Croucher, DWBIA executive director.
For more information regarding program eligibility and how to apply visit the DWBIA website.
