

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with his New Brunswick counterpart to discuss a number of issues Wednesday, including their shared opposition to the federal carbon tax.

Ford and Blaine Higgs have both been vocal in their opposition to the tax, which the federal government imposed earlier this year on provinces that didn't have their own price on carbon.

Ford's office said the pair discussed the need to get rid of the carbon tax during their meeting at the Ontario legislature.

Ontario's government, which launched a legal challenge over the tax, is waiting for the court's decision on its case.

Saskatchewan's top court ruled in favour of the federal government in a separate legal battle against the carbon price, but that province has said it plans to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Higgs has said New Brunswick will join in that fight.

Ford and Higgs also committed to work together to eliminate interprovincial trade barriers and create investment opportunities and jobs.