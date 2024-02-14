Don’t give your Valentine syphilis, experts warn

Public health officials are warning of an “alarming increase in syphilis cases” this Valentine’s Day, with the most recent federal data showing twice as many infections.

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam put the word out Wednesday, stressing the importance of tested and treatment.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection that, if left untreated, can cause serious health problems.

“It's definitely worrisome,” said Razane Diab, an Infectious Disease Prevention Program manager with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU). “Even one case of Syphilis is alarming, let alone where we're at today.”

WECHU data shows 161 syphilis cases reported in the region last year, up from 78 in 2022.

“It's something to be talked about,” Diab said.

She, Tam, and almost every other expert on the subject say the keys to batting back syphilis are prevention, detection, and treatment.

It primarily spreads through sexual contact, with a rise in risky behaviors believed to be behind the increased case count.

“We do know that there is more anonymous sex and not a lot of condoms being used,” Diab said.

She also said sexually active people are not getting tested as often as they should be.

Syphilis infections typically start with a round, painless sore or sores near the area of infection.

Without treatment, the person can experience more advanced symptoms like fever, sore throat, and aches.

Rare, extreme cases see damage to organs or the brain.

If a woman becomes infected while pregnant, it can be spread to the baby.

“That's why testing is very essential, whether for maternal individuals, women who are in childbearing years, individuals who are thinking of have children… It’s important they get tested, know their partners. Use condoms and reduce any type of risky behaviors,” said Diab.

Diab said syphilis is treated very easily, but a persisting stigma around STIs stops people from confronting the issue.

“It’s a two-way street,” she said. “Whether it’s clients or healthcare providers, allowing clients to speak about their needs and ask them the questions they want to ask.”

Diab welcomes anyone with questions to give WECHU’s Infectious Disease office a call at 519-258-2146 extension 1420.