WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Humane Society says this year's Doggie Bag Delivery – Gala in a Bag event was very successful.

In collaboration with Mezzo Ristorante and Pelee Island Winery patrons were able to enjoy a three-course meal fortwo2 from Mezzo, and wine, specifically paired to the meal.

Over 170 meals were served by over 20 volunteers who delivered the bags.

The event was live streamed and viewed over 3000 times.

Melanie Coulter, executive director of the shelter, says the money raised will go toward key vital programs and services that are offered to the community and the pets of Windsor Essex.