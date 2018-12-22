

CTV Windsor





Seasonal dock space at Lakeshore’s Belle River Marina is already sold out for 2019.

The marina has 251 seasonal slips which are already gone and the town has started a 2020 waiting list.

There are 11 transient slips for use by individuals visiting the restaurant, marina and park in 2019.

The town has also sold six out of the eight jet ski slips for 2019 season.

The marina is a full service, deep-water marina with seasonal and transient docks.

Facilities include a restaurant, gas, pump-out facilities and 24 hour security.

“Lakeshore’s investment in the Belle River Marina, Lakeview Park, jetty and West Beach is paying off,” Lakeshore’s Mayor Tom Bain said.

“This is the earliest the marina has ever sold out. People want to be here and enjoy Lakeshore’s amenities.”