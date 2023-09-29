Do you know him? Police seek man accused of causing $3,000 damage to vehicle

Windsor police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly caused over $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.

On Sept. 2, a vehicle was parked in a downtown parking garage in the 200 block of Glengarry Ave. Police say surveillance video captured the suspect kicking the vehicle, causing substantial damage to the passenger door and rearview mirror totaling over $3,000.

If you can identify this suspect, contact Windsor Police Service at 519-945-9645, ext. 221. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.