Dilkens responds to criticism after photo posted online

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is responding to some criticism on social media after a photo was posted of him taken four years ago.

Dilkens can been seen posing with someone wearing a scarf depicting the leader of Iran.

It was taken in October of 2018 at Ahlul-Bayt Mosque and posted on Twitter earlier this week.

In a statement, Dilkens writes "Thousands of photographs have been taken at community functions with individuals of all backgrounds. It is impossible to know the motivation and views of each individual who asks to have their photo taken with me.

Obviously I condemn hate, discrimination and violence in all forms."

Read the full statement here: