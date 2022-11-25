Dilkens responds to criticism after photo posted online

Mayor Drew Dilkens at an event in October of 2018 at Ahlul-Bayt Mosque. (Source: Firas Al Najim/Twitter) Mayor Drew Dilkens at an event in October of 2018 at Ahlul-Bayt Mosque. (Source: Firas Al Najim/Twitter)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver