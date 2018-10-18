

CTV Windsor





The University of Windsor and St. Clair College have two different policies after the legalization of marijuana.

Students will not be able to smoke pot on any of the campuses for St. Clair.

"We're prohibiting all recreational smoking of cannabis on the campuses in Windsor and Chatham,” says vice president John Fairley.

Fairley says the college administration amended their smoking and substance abuse policy after consulting with the student athletics association and the student government and student council representatives.

Fairley tells CTV News they all agreed to the prohibition of pot on campus and at the student residence.

But the University of Windsor is headed in another direction.

Associate vice president of student experience, Ryan Flannagan, says 18 designated areas have been established around the UWindsor campus for those who wish to smoke marijuana.

But it's only temporary. Flannagan points out the campus will be completely smoke free by September 2020.

Flannagan adds there have been no issues since the legalization of pot on Wednesday.

According to the University of Windsor residence handbook, possessing, distributing or consuming cannabis by individuals who are under 19 years of age is prohibited.