WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex Economic Development Corporation released its annual report for 2019, citing support for over $102-million in investments that led to the creation of 1,038 jobs.

While the event usually hosts around 200 key stakeholders to review and celebrate the previous year. Citing current physical distancing measures and economic challenges the board of directors decided to host a “scaled down version” virtual version of the event.

“As we move through the spring and into the summer of 2020, it is important to reflect on 2019 and what a good year it was,” WE EDC chair Tal Czudner said in a news release. “We have many things to celebrate from last year, including investment and job growth in our area, a move by our organization to downtown and a more diversified economy.”

This year’s meeting reported on the 2019 business development accomplishments and activities including performance metrics and financials.

A statement from WE EDC president Stephen MacKenzie said the organization supported $102,441,500 in combined investment from start-ups, business expansions and new companies setting up in Windsor-Essex. He said the investment has led to the creation of 1,038 new jobs.

“Our annual performance metrics show very positive outcomes and indicate that we are well positioned to continue this momentum in 2020 and beyond,” MacKenzie said.

The annual report can be found on WE EDC’s website.