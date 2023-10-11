Windsor

    • Detroit-Windsor border changes and road closures for marathon on Sunday. What you need to know:

    Runners head over the Ambassador Bridge in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor) Runners head over the Ambassador Bridge in the Detroit Free Press Marathon in Detroit, Mich., on Oct. 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    Runners on both sides of the border are gearing up for the Detroit Free Press Marathon this weekend.

    The race takes place on Sunday, Oct. 15. The International Half and Marathon start at 7 a.m., while the U.S. Marathon starts at 10:30a.m.Detroit Free Press Marathon map for Oct. 1, 2023. (Source: Detroit Free Press Marathon)

    The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel will be closed to traffic from 6:15 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. on Sunday.

    The Ambassador Bridge will remain open to race runners and both commercial and passenger vehicles during the race. The Detroit Free Press Marathon returned after a two-year hiatus in Detroit, Mich. and Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Melanie Borrelli/CTV News Windsor)

    Organizers expect the race to have cleared the bridge around 9:30 a.m.

    Windsor Road closures include:

    • Huron Church Road from Ambassador Bridge to Riverside Drive
    • Riverside Drive from Huron Church Road to Goyeau Street
    • Goyeau Street from Riverside Drive to Park Street.
    • Park Street from Goyeau Street to Ouellette Avenue

    Race director Aaron Velthoven tells AM800 News over 23,000 participants will take part in the marathon.

    "We're really back to our, what I call our pre-pandemic registration levels. It's really exciting to see. I will say we have over 2,000 Canadian's registered so it's going to be a real special weekend," says Velthoven.

    He says even though race day is Sunday, the festivities begin on Friday with their health and fitness expo.

    "It's where all of our participants come to pick up their race packets, their bib. We've got a host of vendors for really anything you need for your race will be there. It's an exciting time. We see over 50,000 people at our health and fitness expo, which is a two-day expo. So we're from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, we're also there from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday."

